Full Classroom: Philly Universities Against Trump's Travel Ban

After Donald Trump signed an executive ban on refugees and immigration, some foreign students and University professors in Philadelphia are worried about their future.

The temporary travel ban — which ban on immigrants and nonimmigrants, including visa holders, from entering the country if they’re a citizen of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen— poses a “major challenge to the nation’s colleges and universities,” Drexel University President John Fry wrote in a message to the university community on Sunday.

The ban may impact Drexel students, faculty or staff who could possibly be prevented from traveling home in an emergency or from receiving visits from family and friends, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Fry advised any impacted member of the Drexel community to defer any planned travel outside the country until terms of the ban are clarified. They should also contact Drexel’s International Students and Scholars Services for more information, he said.

Temple University students, faculty or staff who are nationals of the seven countries covered under the ban were also warned against international travel, President Richard Englert wrote in an email to the Temple community on Sunday. “We embrace diversity as integral to our mission of education and discovery. Temple is a better university because of this diversity,” Englert wrote.

University of Pennsylvania, Penn, said in a statement "We have members of our community from each of the seven named countries. As a research institution, our work depends on dynamic global connections and the ready exchange of knowledge."

