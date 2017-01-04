Ford cancels plans for Mexico plant after Trump threatens to tax GM

Ford is rethinking its strategic expansion plan. Detroit's second carmaker announced the cancellation of a $ 1.6 billion investment in Mexico as President-elect Donald Trump threatened rival GM with rising taxes for selling models imported from Mexico.

In return, Ford will spend  $700m to expand the production of electric cars in Michigan, reports El País, the leading Spanish newspaper. 

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that GM was sending Mexican-made Chevrolet Cruzes to the US tax-free. He told GM to make the cars in the US “or pay big border tax!”

Meanwhile, Ford announced it would not open a planned facility for assembling Ford Focuses, which would have brought $1.6bn and 2,800 jobs to the state of San Luis Potosí. Instead the company will add 700 jobs at a cost of $700m to a US plant in Michigan, the company announced, as part of its planned expansion of electrified and automated vehicles.

As reported in El País.

English
Main Topic: 
EDITOR'S PICKS
Related Topics: 
Politics
Economy
Jobs
EDITOR'S PICKS
Tags: 
GM
Ford
Trump
mexico
Posted Date: 
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 4:55am
Caption: 
General view of the Ford car plant in the city of Cuautitlan (Mexico). President-elect Donald Trump won his first major victory over the car industry today with Ford's announcing that it will cancel a $ 1.6 billion investment in Mexico on the same day President-elect threatened General Motors to tax vehicles imported from the Southern border. Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán