Follow up: Philly Shark Tank Entrepeneurs

Shark Tank keeps casting Philadelphia teams for their breeding innovation, reports magazine BizPhilly, quoting the producer of the ABC TV Show. The magazine followed up five local startups that pitched on the show — Scrub Daddy, PiperWai, Lulu Bang, Scholly, and Homee — to see where they are now.

Scrub Daddy, founded by Aaron Krause, has become Shark Tank’s biggest success story with its smiley face–shaped cleaning sponge. In 2015, the company had hit $50 million in retail sales across the entire product line. In February the company launched Scrub Mommy, a “reso” foam sponge that holds more suds and soap. He sold 2 million of them in just 24 hours on QVC, Krause told Philadelphia magazine. Krause’s team has grown exponentially. He now has 55 people employees in manufacturing and 14 executives who lead multiple departments, including graphic design, sales and marketing, and social media and public relations. In 2015, BizPhilly visited the company’s one warehouse in Folcroft, but now there are two. Krause purchased the building across the street, adding 25,000 square feet to the company’s existing warehouse space.

