On Fire: Berkeley cancels speech by Breitbart editor amid violent protests

California has set a personal war against Donald Trump. A group of students from the University of California at Berkeley (San Francisco) took out the university campus yesterday to demonstrate against a planned speech by far-right Breitbart editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. The former director of this media outlet, Steve Bannon, is now the chief strategist of the White House and one of the most powerful men in Washington.

The protests turned violent, (broken glass, fire) ended up in a confrontation with the police and the partial closure of the campus, in what is one of the most violent incidents in the state of California since Donald Trump assumed the presidency of the United States, reported El País, leading Spanish newspaper. The event eas finally cancelled.

Yiannopoulos, a 33-year-old Briton, is a provocative writer for the ultra-right-wing Breitbart. The former director of this media, Steve Bannon, is now the chief strategist of the White House and one of the most powerful men in Washington, who is credited with the most aggressive initiatives of President Trump. Both Yiannopoulos and Bannon and Breitbart were unknown to the general public before their association with Trump. Yiannopoulos began to gain notoriety when Twitter closed his account for insulting the black actress actress Leslie Jones.

