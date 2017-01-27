Fighting with Paper and Pen

Now that the new US President has declared a war on media - he called journalists were "dishonest and fake" - and he is spreading lies in social networks, professional journalism is more needed than ever. At least, Martin Baron, chief editor of The Washington Post, is convinced about it.

Interviewed by Spanish newspaper El País this week, Baron said that despite Trump's insults, "journalists only want to report on his presidency in the same way we would report on any other presidency. We want to cover it in an honest, honorable and direct way. We want to tell the truth. We would like to have a normal relationship with this Government. It seems difficult at the moment."

The Washington Post published decades ago the Watergate chronicles, the story that toppled Richard Nixon's presidency. "But this time is very different. We have an unprecedented level of belligerence against the media. How are they going to report, for example, about press conferences in the White House, when what is said in them are lies?", Baron said.

Concerning whether or not to treat President Trump's tweets as official statements, he said Yes."That's the president's official statements. In many cases they come directly from him. We can not ignore what the president says."

Adn when asked about how he sees the future of newspapers and paper press, Baron answered: "I try not to make predictions. The fact is that we live in a digital age. Everyone has mobile, everyone is on social networks, so we live in a mobile and social context. Consequently, the printed edition is not going to stay forever."

