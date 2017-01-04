Fight Back: 12 Activists and Thinkers on their 2017 Political Intentions

2016 ended up with the election of Donald Trump. Far from political paralysis, activists, thinkers, artists get ready for a new year full of political struggle. Fusion magazine selected 12 of them and interviewed them about their political resolutions for 2017.

Among the interviewed are two influent Latino activists:

Jennicet Gutiérrez, co-founder Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement. “I am ready to lose my freedom if I need to, to stand on the side of justice and what is right for the LGBT community. I am so ready”, she said in an interview with Fusion.

"I have to be with my community, in this case the transgender community in general, but I always want to highlight undocumented transgender women because we will be the least heard in terms of the basic needs to survive. Another point that is critical in the work that I have been focusing on, which is the trans liberation piece—we are being challenged in the work that we do to center black liberation in the work. We need to look at what activists are doing with Black Lives Matter. How do we stand in solidarity? How do we support each other? That means in our own spaces, we really need to have conversations about anti-blackness. I think this is a moment that is calling us to connect struggles. I do believe that black liberation holds the key to all liberation.

Claudia Garcia-Rojas, co-director of the Chicago Taskforce on Violence Against Girls & Young Women: "On January 20th, President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office. He has openly admitted to being a sexual predator. What does this mean for survivors of sexual violence and advocates who work to address and reduce the harms of a pervasive rape culture? What does this mean for the families of survivors and our communities? It means we will have to fight harder with fewer educational, financial, and legal resources. It means we will have to develop new strategies and tactics to counter sexual and racial violence. It means we have to stop paying lip service to intersectionality and we have to make it a part of our practice, not just our ideology.

Read the full article in Fusion.