Fear and Loathing in Tijuana

Everyday, some 178,000 people still cross over daily from Tijuana to San Diego through the busiest border post between the two countries. The Mexican city is home to 1.7m people, 100,000 of them Americans, many of whom commute to jobs in the United States.

But now, this border status quo is threatened by Donald Trump's intention to build a border wall and impose a 20% tax to Mexican imports. Worried and anxious, Tijuanenses await to see how the U.S president next steps will affect their daily lives.

More than 200,000 jobs in Tijuana are in maquiladora factories, in which workers assemble parts for export, mainly to the United States. Of the $530bn in bilateral trade between the United States and Mexico in 2015, $43bn passed through Tijuana. In addition, if Mr Trump imposes a 20% border tax, 30,000-40,000 jobs could be lost, reckons Mr Mayagoitia.

Tijuanenses have worries beyond trade. Many Mexicans fear that Mr Trump’s order could raise sharply the number of deportations. Under Barack Obama these were already very high: 360,000 a year on average from 2009 to 2015.

As reported in The Economist.