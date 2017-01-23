Family Secrets. Donald Trump's Immigrant Mother

Donald Trump (70) will be remembered as the master of contradictions. While threatening to throw all undocumented immigrants out of the U.S, he seems to forget which are the origins of his family

Beginning with his mother, who did not precisely arrived in New York for vacation, as it has been used as an official version, but came to stay away from the poverty of the Scottish island in which destiny wanted her to be born, reports El Mundo, a leading Spanish newspaper.

Mary Anne MacLeod, then 17, boarded a ship in 1930 with hopes of finding a job cleaning houses in some part America, according to documents revealed by the Scottish newspaper The National . Trump, however, has defended the holiday story, claiming that MacLeod's love with businessman Fred Trump was a romance at a distance and that his mother did not suffer any kind of hardship, although she was working as a domestic servant for four years in New York.

To date, the migratory past of Trump's mother had been shrouded in mystery. She was believed to have met the businessman born in the Bronx on that alleged holiday trip, a meeting that was facilitated by her sister Catherine. The man in question was Fred Trump, who, surprisingly, also had immigrant origins.

The origins of the Trumps lead to Kallstadt, a wine-growing village of the German region of Palatinate where the president's grandfather, Frederick Trump, was born and from where he left for the United States in search of a better life, reports El Mundo in another article.

As an illegal immigrant, Frederick arrived in the U.S 1885 with the energy of a 16 year old boy and the ambition to amass fortune far from the vineyards that his parents cultivated.