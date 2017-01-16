The European Mistakes (according to Trump)

US President-elect Donald Trump thinks German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" when introducing her policy of welcoming refugees. The Republican president-elect has already criticized Merkel's refugee policy during his presidential campaign, saying that it puts European security at risk. But in an interview to two European newspapers, the British The Times and the German Bild, published this Sunday, Trump attacked Merkel again.

"I think she made a very catastrophic mistake and that was to accept all these illegal," Trump says. "Nobody knows where they come from," he adds, as quoted in El País.

In the interview, Trump also predicts that other countries will leave the European Union after the Brexit, as he said after celebrating the victory of the British exit in the June referendum. The reason, he argues, is that "people, countries want their own identity" and do not want, in their opinion, people from outside to their territory to "destroy" it.

The future US president claims that the British would not have voted in favor of leaving the European Union if the Old Continent had not faced the crisis of refugees from the Middle East.

In the interview, Trump maintains his accusations towards NATO, which describes as an "obsolete" organization for not fighting enough against terrorism and calls on member countries to increase their contribution. They are criticisms that he already made in the campaign. But in the interview does not seem to question, as it did in July, the defense clause of other partners.