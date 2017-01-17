Is Donald Trump a Mirror of Hugo Chávez?

Venezuela owes almost everything to oil, for good or bad. And that milestone "Venezuela links its destiny with oil," is the one used by Venezuelan filmaker Carlos Oteyza (Caracas, 1951) to create a series of documentaries titled "El Reventón" .

For Oteyza, the grandson of the father of investigative journalism in Spain, Luis de Oteyza, who was also Spanish ambassador in Caracas, this connection between oil and Venezuela is more a "duality", reports Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

"What is happening today in my country is due to the oil culture," said the author of 'Tiempos de dictadura' and 'CAP 2 Intentos', a documentary about the former president of Venezuela, Carlos Andrés Pérez.

The Latin American country suffers more than ever the so-called 'Dutch disease', which is characteristic of countries that depend on the export of a single natural resource - oil in the Venezuelan case - and that causes other products to be imported. An ailment that can lead to inflation, price control and scarcity. Chavismo has raised the temperature degrees of that fever that has afflicted the country for decades, according to producer Oteyza.

"The tragedy that Venezuela is experiencing is gigantic and the origin of all this is the mismanagement of the oil resource, "says Oteyza.

Before leaving, Barack Obama extended his executive order - issued in 2015 - against Chavismo, declaring "national emergency" in Venezuela, to which Maduro responded last weekend showing his military muscle. About the new US Administration and the implications that may have in Venezuela, historian Oteyza recalls the Chavista leader: "I do not know what Trump can do, what I have seen is to say some things that remind me a lot of the president Chavez, not because of his ideology but because of his way of being ". For Oteyza, "Trump is a box of surprises." Like Chávez.

Read the full interview with Carlos Oteyza in El Mundo.