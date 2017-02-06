"A Division in Society like this Hasn’t Been Seen For a Long Time"

Last week, Uber founder Travis Kalanick announced his resignation from Donald Trump’s Advisory Board following harsh criticism of its users.

Kalanick had to realise how their users reject the US President's position against immigrants and refugees. The anti-Trump feeling is the most common feeling among the startup ecosystem, especially among Silicon Valley.

Last Friday, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, met with a selected group of media, among them El País, at the company headquarters in Menlo Park to celebrate the company's thirteen anniversary.

Without mentioning names, Zuckerberg said that today in the U.S "there is a division in society the like of which hasn’t been seen for a long time. Not just in the United States, but in the whole world. That is why we want to generate community. On our 13th birthday, we want to bring families and friends together.”

Zuckerberg said he wanted to get closer to the people who use Facebook on a daily basis, saying that another focus of 2017 would be to provide provide more and better tools to strengthen contact between groups with shared interests.

As reported in El País.