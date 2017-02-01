Divided. Four states sue Trump over 'un-American' travel ban

After 11 days in power, Donald Trump has managed to make America's divisions more evident. Four US states are suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from a list of predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country, reported The Guardian.

New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington are among the growing list of states that have joined a federal lawsuit against Trump’s executive order to ban entry to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim countries into the country.

Eric Schneiderman, the New York state attorney general, described the order signed last Friday as “unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American”.

Washington became the first state to sue the White House on Monday. Online retail multinational Amazon, which is headquartered in Washington, pledged support.

Later on Tuesday, the state of Virginia joined the federal lawsuit after an incident on Saturday where two Yemeni brothers arrived at Dulles airport from east Africa with residency green cards, planning to join their father in Michigan, but were blocked by agents enforcing the travel ban and put on a flight back the way they had come.

The state’s intervention also has broader aims, claiming the enforcement of the executive order in general is unlawful and threatens the “health and wellbeing, both physical and economic” of its residents, and its public universities and colleges in particular.

“Virginia has a substantial interest in protecting its public universities and their faculty and students from the academic and fiscal disruption posed by the executive order,” according to the state’s motion.

