Descent into Hell: Venezuela Population Struggles with Food Shortage

The news coming from the Venezuela bring signs of hopeless and despair. Despite the opposition's efforts to to call for a Referndum and bring change to the country, the old Chavist repressive machinery -led by president Nicolas Maduro- prevents a transition.

Maduro and his cabinet friends in power continue enriching themselves while the population suffers the ravages of a government led by an inept and corrupt ruler, reports Spanish newspaper El Mundo. While living conditions of Venezuelans descend to hell, Maduro makes declarations like "Maduro's diet makes you hard," ("La dieta de Maduro te pone duro") and agrees that finding the foods whose distribution controls the army are hard to find ("Cuesta una bola").

What the president does not admit is that Local Committees for Supply and Production are a nest of speculation and illicit enrichment at the expense of users who no longer find anything on the shelves of establishments. Following the example of his predecessor and mentor, the Disappeared Hugo Chávez, "Maduro repeats his old charades, dances salsa in his appearances, launches threats and plays dangerously with the weak national economy. The sad thing is that the victims of his nonsense are the Venezuelans who now wander in the streets and among the trash bins looking for crumbs and leftovers. After 15 years of Chavism, there had never been such a shortage in a country with such infinite natural resources. A shortage that is particularly affecting the poorest sectors who once voted for him and believed in the Bolivarian revolution.

