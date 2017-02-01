The Corruption Bus

Fed up of political corruption and financial scandals? Be creative and fight against it.

A group of Mexicans have created Corruptour, an open-top bus that takes visitors on a one-hour trip around Mexico City, highlighting some of the country’s worst economic abuses and targeting everyone from senators to presidents and media outlets along the way, reports El País (in English).

Among the highlights of the ten-stop tour, which has been funded by anonymous backers, is the eye-catching Estela de Luz (Pillar of Light) skyscraper, built under former president Felipe Calderón to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mexican independence, a building that went six times over budget.

The tour also takes in the so-called “Mansion of Shame” – a lavish residence built for the family of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto using the Higa group, which is a favored government contractor.

“There are so many corruption cases it was difficult to choose just 10 stops,” says Emilio Álvarez Icaza, former executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and a supporter of the bus-tour project.

