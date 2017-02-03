Consumer Power: Uber CEO Resigns from Trump's Council after Criticism

Who says consumers have no power?

Yesterday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick decided to resign from Donald Trump’s economic advisory council following intense criticism from its users and an online boycott of the company over its ties to the new administration.

“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,” Kalanick wrote in an email to Uber staff obtained by the Guardian. “I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

Uber was under attack — unfairly, many staff members believed — after people accused the company of seeking to profit from giving rides to airport customers in New York during weekend protests against President Trump’s immigration order. Uber’s non-participation in a work stoppage called by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, in addition to Kalanick’s position in the economic advisory group, led many users to pledge to #DeleteUber, a hashtag that trended on Twitter and Facebook over the weekend..

Trump’s executive order has faced widespread backlash in Silicon Valley, where many top executives and entrepreneurs are imigrants. Executives from companies including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Netflix spoke out against the travel ban.

As reported in The Guardian.