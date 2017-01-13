Cities in the Populist Era

2017 is here, with all its advantages and disadvantages. Whether you live in a U.S city, in the U.K or any E.U country were the right wing parties are threatening to gain votes in the months to come (see, the Netherlands, France or Germany, your city will feel the impact.

The anti-trade, anti-immigration sentiment powering the populist movement is a rebuke of the openness and diversity that defines the modern global metropolis. How will this political and economic eruption play out for cities across the world? CityLab has assumed five different identities as they react both to political shifts and to market and demographic forces under way in our societies.

The Besieged City

Cities where political and economic institutions rely mostly on central governments. Nations also set the rules of the game on issues as diverse as the lines defining borders and citizenship, the quality of air and water, the sources of energy, and the rights of workers, consumers, and minority populations. This model will affect particularly in the U.S.

The Opposition City

Cities opposing national government ideas: In the United States, the mayors of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other cities have declared sanctuary status, signaling their intention to fight mass deportation of immigrants. The mayor of London is exploring the legality of London-only work visas to maintain the free mobility of labor in the world’s premier financial capital.

The Progressive City

Where cities are doing more than just opposing anti-urban national policies and citizens become engaged volunteers to help improve quality of life. Cities leading efforts to lower carbon emissions, boost energy efficiency, and accelerate the transition to renewable energies like Seattle and Washington DC, or Hamburg and Berlin in Germany.

The Prosperous City

The ability of major cities to act with purpose and intention depends on their economic power and market relevance. Pittsburgh, for example—home to two advanced research institutions, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh—will be a first mover in next-generation technologies such as autonomous vehicles and robotics.

In Europe, smart cities like Copenhagen and Lyon, France, are leading in urban innovations.

The Networked City

In mid-sized U.S. cities such as Indianapolis and San Diego, networks of leaders are collaborating to use private and civic capital and expertise to fuel inclusive growth. Multi-city collaboration is on the rise.

