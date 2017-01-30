Cheesburguer or Nachos?

Donald Trump can order to build as many walls as he wants, but the US President should be aware that there are no efficient physical borders to stop Mexican traditions and cuisine from mixing - and enriching- the American culture.

The American market consumes more tortillas than sandwich bread and Mexican salsa has nearly doubled the sales of ketchup, according to the National Restaurant Association, as reported in El País (in English) this weekend.

In the United States, there are more than 57,000 Mexican restaurants, with annual sales hovering around $38 billion, according to market research firm IbisWorld. Mexican food has also overtaken hamburgers to become the America’s third favorite cuisine. It is estimated that the Hispanic food market has grown 31% over the last five years. Quite some time has passed since Mexican food colonized the United States of America.

It’s not all Taco Bell. The influence of Mexican cuisine has transcended fast food to become a trend in high-end restaurants.

