Charles Koch Foundation gives $2.2M to Penn Law

The foundation created by political donor and philanthropist Charles Koch has donated $2.2 million to the University of Pennsylvania Law School’s research and policy center created four years ago to promote long-term structural improvements to the U.S. criminal justice system, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The donation will enable the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice to produce innovative new research that improves criminal justice policy in jurisdictions.

“With the generous support of the Charles Koch Foundation, the Quattrone Center will expand on its groundbreaking, cross-disciplinary work advancing the study of criminal justice,” Penn Law Dean Ted Ruger said in a statement. “These efforts will help victims of injustice caught within the criminal justice system.”

The Quattrone Center takes an interdisciplinary, data-driven, scientific approach to identifying and analyzing the biggest problems in the justice system, and proposing solutions that prevent error and improve fairness.

In addition, the gift will support the Quattrone Center’s effort to bring together prominent thought-leaders among the academic, judicial, and practitioner communities for events and symposia to discuss key issues related to criminal justice policy and practice.

Charles Koch is CEO of energy company Koch Industries. The Koch family has used some of their fortune to support the Republican Party and its candidates, as well as free market-oriented educational organizations and various charitable and cultural institutions. He co-founded the Washington, DC-based Cato Institute, as reported in the Philadelphia Business Journal.