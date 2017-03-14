A century Later, the legacy of enslaved workers from India still shapes the Caribbean culture

In some Caribbean islands, like Trinidad and Tobago, the fact that some communities trace their origins to the influx of slaves and indentured workers in the 19th century has raised debate over important social issues, like child marriage or terrorism. This month marks the 100th anniversary of the end of that flow, which brought large numbers of Indians, mostly Hindus and Muslims. The arguments about marriage and terrorism are part of its legacy:

On the one hand, the Trinidad parliament passed a proposal to rise the minimum age for marriage to 18 for all citizens. Currently, Muslim girls can marry at 12, girls of other faiths at 14. Muslim and Hindu traditionalists want to keep it that way.

Another argument has been provoked by the disproportionate number of Trinidadians who have joined Islamic State (IS). About 130 of the country’s 1.3m people are thought to have fought for the “caliphate” or accompanied people who have. TThe government wants a new law to crack down on home-grown jihadists.

