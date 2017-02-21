Carlos Giménez: "Miami Dade Never Wanted to Be a Sanctuary City"

On January 26, Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade, decided to put an end to the county's status as a "sanctuary city", a position that dates back to 2013.

Fearing a cut in federal grants from the Trump administration, he ordered correctional facilities to comply with federal immigration requests, and to detain people that were being sought for up to 48 hours.

El País interviewed Giménez, a 63-year-old Republican of Cuban origin to understand what forced him to make his most controversial decision since taking office in 2011, and thus betraying Miami’s long-standing tradition of welcoming Latino migrants.

"I am not in favor or against what Trump did. Furthermore, he has simply followed the course set by the Obama administration, which classified Miami-Dade as a sanctuary, saying that we were in danger of losing federal funds for not doing what he wanted."

"We were already working with the previous administration to try to get out of that situation, knowing that this would get serious when Trump took over. And Miami-Dade has never wanted to be a sanctuary county. From now on, immigration will tell us if it is interested in people we have detained, for committing a crime in the county, not for being undocumented, and we’ll hold them for 48 hours. I don’t see anything extraordinary in this."

