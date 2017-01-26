Can Trump weaken Castro's political repression?

Different experiences, different personal motivations, but a common goal: to defend human rights in Cuba. This is the goal that united the lives of Maylen González (38 years), Denia Fernández (45) and Yamilé Garro (39). The same that pushed them to join Damas de Blanco (Ladies in White), the most active opposition organization in Cuba. And they have a message to tell: political repression is increasing since Raul Castro took power in 2016, reports Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

"From the very day that [Barack] Obama gave Raúl Castro the hand and the negotiations began, the Cuban government feels with total impunity. They feel totally free, at any moment any opponent may appear dead and nothing will happen, "explains Garro, who entered the Ladies in White in 2012, when feeling helpless by the disappearance of his sister Sonia, who was violently arrested along with her husband.

After spending more than two years in jail and after being harassed out of prison, they both decided to exile in Miami.

It is not easy being the Lady of White - a movement that emerged in 2003 from the women and mothers of the famous political prisoners of the Cuban Black Spring - especially now which has increased vigilance over them. "They are afraid of a social outburst," adds the activist.

As for the new Administration in the US, they hope that Trump will make fewer concessions to the Cuban Government. "Trump can be the Castro's Achilles heel", she concluded.

As reported in El Mundo (en español).