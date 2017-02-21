British Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip

On the 10 February, a US court had upheld a decision to suspend Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily banned entry to the country from seven Muslim-majority countries. However, a British Muslim schoolteacher travelling to New York last week in a school trip was denied entry to the United States, reported The Guardian.

Juhel Miah and a group of children and other teachers from his school in South Wales were about to take off from Iceland on 16 February on their way to the US when he was removed from the plane at Reykjavik.

The maths teacher, who had valid visa documentation, was escorted from the aircraft by security personnel.

Miah, 25, from Swansea, said he was made to feel like a criminal and was so worried by what happened to him that he did not eat or sleep for two days. He told Wales Online that shortly before the flight was due to leave he was approached by an official who told him he could not board the plane.

The teacher’s employer, Neath Port Talbot council, has written to the US embassy in London demanding an explanation and the issue is being taken up by Welsh politicians.

A council spokesman said Miah was left feeling belittled at what it described as “an unjustified act of discrimination”. The council said the teacher is a British citizen and does not have dual nationality.

In its original form, Trump's travel ban temporarily suspended all travel to the US for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya for 90 days. The order was put on hold by the courts and a revised version has not yet been signed though it is understood from a draft that the same seven countries will be targeted in it.

There was no immediate response from the US embassy in London.

