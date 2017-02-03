Borderwise: Helping Immigrants Get their Green Cards for just $1

Affected by President Donald Trump travel ban to all refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US?

No problem, we will help you. And it won't take you much of your time and money, said James Pittman and Jeremy Peskin, students at Penn University, and cofounders of Borderwise, a startup that has developed a software to make the complex process of applying for a Green Card or refugee status easier.

Borderwise cofounders were shocked by Trump's travel ban, as it can affect their business. But they reacted with an energic plan: starting this week, Borderwise is allowing immigrants whose households make under $30,000 to prepare their Green Card application through the company’s software; have their application reviewed by a lawyer; and receive further legal help through their program for one single dollar.

Peskin says that it’s not only a response to the recent executive order, but also a reaction to what he says is the anti-immigrant flavor that this country is taking on. Peskin himself is a recent immigrant from Toronto, who got his J.D. at Penn and for him it was difficult to obtain a Green Card that led him to start the firm.

As reported in The Philadelphia Citizen.