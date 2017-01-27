Borderlands: Life in the US-Mexico Border

In 2014, NPR aired a series of stories about life on the U.S.-Mexico border. Although is a couple of years old, it holds up well.

The NPR team spent two weeks driving through the region where the U.S. and Mexico meet.They sought tales of people and of crossing.

For example, they stopped at La Posada Providencia shelter, in San Benito, Texas. "You could live in San Benito for a long time and never notice it was there" says the reporter. This Catholic shelter welcomes some of the most recent arrivals to the United States from Mexico. But surprisingly the women he met there were not Mexican. They were not even from Latin America. They were asylum seekers from Ethiopia.

Their stories start with a brutal reality: "If you don't have a U.S. visa, you can't just board a plane to New York City. You need to find another route."

