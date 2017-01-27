Best Friends: UK Prime Minister in Philly suggests will get on well with Trump

They have so much in common: they don't believe the European Union is worth for any good (Brexit), they don't like immigrants at home, they embrace patriotism. Yes, Donald Trump and UK prime minister Margaret May could become best friends after they meet today in Philadelphia.

Theresa May has said she believed she could a forge a strong personal relationship with Donald Trump, arguing that “sometimes, opposites attract” (is she ashamed?) , as she set out how post-Brexit Britain could work with his country to shape the world, reported British newspaper The Guardian today.

The prime minister used a speech to Republican leaders in Philadelphia to pledge that the two countries “have a joint responsibility to lead”.

Despite protests in the UK and around the world about Trump’s remarks on the use of torture and his intention to build a border wall with Mexico, May said she was determined to “deepen” links. She added: “It is in our interests – those of Britain and America together – to stand strong together to defend our values, our interests and the very ideas in which we believe.”

She also signalled that she would be prepared to deliver tough messages to the US president where their views differed, including on torture and Britain’s policy on refusing to use intelligence gained through illegal methods.

As reported in The Guardian.