Barcelona has a Latino Flavor

Latino rhythms are gaining space in Barcelona nights. Proof of this is the growing number of clubs and discos that program sessions and concerts of salsa, bachata, reggaeton, cumbia, merengue and mambo. Every year there are more tours of Latin American artists around the city, tours that are advertised everywhere around in Latino neighborhoods, like Sants or Hospitalet.

According to official statistics, in 2015 Barcelona metropolitan area had 81,500 residents with South American nationality and over 31,800, coming from North or Central America. These figures have been falling since the beginning of the crisis, in 2008, although its solid presence as a population group has allowed the Spanish city to open to Latin music.

Only in December, Barcelona hosted performances by Venezuelan Miguel Moly and Guaco, Colombian Luis Mateus and the Dominican La Materialista.

The historic KGB club is today Canela, a nightclub where people dances reggaeton, merengue and salsa. The old La Boite is La Cantina, a place for rancheras and vallenato. The top of Sala Barts, a popular concert hall, is one of the most enriching places for Latin music. From the most traditional to the most modern, from the most folk to the most urban, Latin music is a meeting and enjoyment point for Barcelonans with roots in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia and other Southern Cone countries.

In this circuit, the tickets are not sold in record stores. And, rarely, through online websites. Usually, they are sold in restaurants, bars and locutorios frequented by Latino public.

As reported in El Periódico, Barcelona leading newspaper (in Spanish).