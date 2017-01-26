Back to Middle Ages? Torture "Absolutely" Works, says Trump

It sounds like going back to Medieval Times. Speaking to ABC News, Donald Trump said he believes torture “absolutely” works and that the US should “fight fire with fire.”

Asked about the efficacy of tactics such as waterboarding, Trump said: “absolutely I feel it works.”

He added that terrorist groups “chop off the citizens’ or anybody’s heads in the Middle East, because they’re Christian or Muslim or anything else ... we have that and we’re not allowed to do anything. We’re not playing on an even field.”

The TV interview came just after knowing that Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would reinstate the detention of terrorism suspects at facilities known as “black sites”.

This would remove limitations on coercive interrogation techniques set by a longstanding army field manual intended to ensure humane military interrogations, which is mostly compliant with the Geneva Conventions, reports The Guardian.

“The president can sign whatever executive orders he likes. But the law is the law. We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America,” said Senator John McCain, the Arizona Republican who chairs the Senate armed services committee.

The former CIA head Leon Panetta, who gave the orders to close the agency’s black sites told the BBC that it would be a “mistake” to reintroduce enhance interrogation techniques and “damaging” to the reputation of the US. Panetta said torture was violation of the US values and the constitution.

As reported in The Guardian.