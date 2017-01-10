Artisanal Charcoal to be the first Cuban Export to US in 50 years

Artisanal charcoal will become the first legal Cuban export to the U.S. in recent history this month under a new deal between the Cuban government and the former lawyer for imprisoned U.S. government contractor Alan Gross, reported the Associated Press.

Attorney Scott Gilbert has sought to build economic ties between the two countries since Gross' release. He said Thursday that a company he founded will buy 80 tons of charcoal made from the invasive woody plant marabu. The charcoal is produced by worker-owned cooperatives across Cuba and has become an increasingly profitable export valued for its clean-burning properties often used in pizza and bread ovens. The charcoal will be sold to restaurants and online to consumers in 33lb bags under the brand name Fogo, Gilbert said.

Products of privately run or cooperative farms in Cuba can be exported to the US under measures introduced by Barack Obama after the 17 December 2014, declaration of detente with Cuba. The measures loosen a 55-year-old trade embargo on Cuba.

Gilbert's company will pay $420 a ton, significantly above the market price. The first delivery is scheduled for Jan. 18, two days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

As reported by The Associated Press.