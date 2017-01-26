Anti-Semitism rising across West as result of 'populism and isolationism'

Trump and other European Nationalist and extreme Right parties should note that promoting protectionism and isolationism has many undesired second effects. Among them, a more divided society and an increase in 'anti-Semitism" in the West, warned a senior leader of the Jewish community in Europe.

Prior to his meeting with Pope Francis on Friday, Dr Moshe Kantor, the head of the European Jewish Congress,expressed to the European Parliament his “deep concern” being felt at rise of intolerant “populism and isolationism running through the democracies of the West”. He will urge that “all governments across Europe and the voters at home to stand-up to right-wing extremism and challenge the hatred...and eradicate this cancer.”

Friday marks the 72 anniversary since the Holocaust. “It is truly disturbing that in living memory of the Holocaust, today in Europe we have a situation where the far right in gaining popularity in every major country on the continent. It is once more becoming acceptable in polite circles to openly make anti-Semitic, xenophobic and bigoted remarks, all under the cloak of national patriotism", Dr. Kantor said.

The call comes at a time when the EU is under huge pressure, with Brexit and the rise of parties, some openly racist, which were once on the fringes of politics. Elections due to be held in France, the Netherlands and Germany are likely to see gains made by hard-right parties who say they have been energised by the triumph of Donald Trump in the US following a campaign widely accused of pandering to bigotry and intolerance.

“Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most obvious example of European populism is Germany in 1933. Germany is broken, it needs to get up, to find its identity, a leader, someone capable of restoring its character, and there is a young man called Adolf Hitler who says ‘I can, I can’,” reminded the Pope.

As reported in The Independent.