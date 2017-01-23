Adiós: Trump's White House Deletes "Spanish" from Website.

Within hours of Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, the Spanish section of the White House website stopped working. The LGBT section and any references to climate change were also removed.

The majority of the content on the White House website has been transferred to the site ObamaWhiteHouse.gov, an archive of Obama-era materials, where references to climate change and LGBT issues previously hosted on WhiteHouse.gov can still be found.

During Obama’s administration, the White House LGBT page was introduced to highlight important legislative achievements in this area, the historic victories in the courts and momentous changes in policies for queer and trans people, reports Telemundo. Also under the Obama administration, the page celebrated the Climate Action Plan, a landmark deal he announced in 2013, which sought to fight climate change.

During Obama's two terms, the White House also held a Spanish-language blog with topics of specific interest to the Hispanic community, from issues related to immigration, to normalization of relations with Cuba, or to the economic crisis in Puerto Rico.

Despite the new president's predilection for Twitter as a means of communication - in addition to his new official account he still maintaining and using his own private - the Spanish version of the White House account has also been paralyzed. The last tweet in Spanish dates is January 13, still under Obama's account, reports Spanish newspaper El País.