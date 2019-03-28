Why do bad things happen to good TV shows?

Jenji Kohan’s “Orange is the New Black” -a dark comedy about a white girl who end in prison after being ratted out by her former lesbian drug-dealing lover- will stream its seventh and last season on Netflix later this year.

This was one of the Streaming Platform first shows but “After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” said series creator in a statement. However, this doesn’t mean that the also creator of “Weeds” and “Glow” is going very far.

According to the Netflix Media Center, the Emmy-award winning producer and writer signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform in 2017 to produce new original series and other projects.

Kohan, who has always been known for tackling sensitive affairs on her shows, will dive into immigration issues since Blanca (Laura Gomez) was detained by ICE at the end of season 6. “We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix Original Content.

The 17-time Emmy winner political comedy “Veep” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the “once vice president, then briefly president” Selina Meyer will also premiere its final season next March 31st on HBO.

According to Variety, the political climate made it “more challenging” at times for the show to “push boundaries”, even with the nonpartisan approach to storytelling of the series.

But for showrunner David Mandel, the hiatus of 18 months between the previous season and this one -due to Louis-Dreyfus breast cancer treatment- gave them the chance to look at the bigger picture of politics and wrap-up Selina’s story in a way that “It’s the right ending for America”.

After 5 seasons on Comedy Central and 2 years as an independent web series, the acclaimed female-focused show about the millennial financial hustle, “Broad City”, will also air its final episode this Thursday, March 28th.

A week ago, during the SXSW Comedy Festival, Its creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson joined their fans for an advance screening of the last 3 episodes. This was the first time for a season finale on the festival, but according to SXSW director Janet Pierson (who presented the event) they “couldn’t pass the opportunity to break their own rules”.

On January, Jacobson (34) and Glazer (31) explained the New York Times that it was their decision to end the show: “Comedy Central was so understanding that we needed to set these personal and creative boundaries, to keep the show as high-quality as it remains”.

They will both keep on working at the network as producers. About this new challenge, Glazer told Variety “‘Broad City’ is so f–king good, but we did it, and now we have other skills. Women need to be in more decision-making positions, and now we are.”

In case you are looking for a rebound show, you might want to take a look at Now Apocalypse (Starz), Shrill (Hulu) or The Other two (Comedy Central)