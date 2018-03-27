Why did we need a third season of "One Day At A Time"?

Among the vast diversity that exists in entertainment platforms, the Latino representation is usually not the first.

Being one of the largest and fastest growing minority communities in the country, Latinos only have 5.8% of the main roles in television, according to a study by the School of Communication and Journalism of the University of Southern California.

For many, the discovery of the acclaimed series "One Day At A Time" on Netflix was like a warm towel after a cold shower.

Since its divine introduction with the theme "This Is It" by Gloria Estefan, this remake of the original homonymous of 1975 is a masterpiece from head to toes.

With the participation of the iconic Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and even Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day), "One Day At A Time" recounts the history of second and third generations of Cuban immigrants and their daily routine, from the post-traumatic stress of those who have served in the army to the racism, sexism and homophobia that places them in the same ranks as any American citizen.

After two successful seasons with great acceptance by the critics, "this show serves as a guiding light in and for an industry that is grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity," explains Angelo Falcón of the National Institute of Latino Policy.

"Humorous and smart at its core, audiences connect with the authenticity of Penelope (played by the award-winning actress Justina Machado), an Army veteran a newly single mother of two," continues Falcón. "Some of the issues the Cuban-American Alvarez family confronts are indeed unique to their heritage, race and current political climate, but others such as post-traumatic stress (PTS) are relatable to growing populations and many are universal-fiercely familiar to all."

But the risk of this great story remaining in two seasons was brought to public attention by one of its creators, Gloria Calderon Kellet, who during the month of February asked for help through her Twitter account to get Netflix to renew the series.

Its fans did not disappoint and a campaign was created through social media to request the platform to allow a third season "due to the role of diversity represented with its characters", as explained by the blog Bolsamania (in Spanish).

Finally, and as explained by the New York Times, this week Netflix announced the renewal of the series giving the victory to organizations like the National Hispanic Media Coalition, who joined the fight for inclusion and representation of the Latino community on television.

We can enjoy the continuation of this story sometime in 2019.

Thank you, Netflix!