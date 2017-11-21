When love is stronger than a wall

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Evelya Reyes (Mexican citizen) and Brian Houston (US resident) took advantage of the brief opening minutes of the border fence between the two countries (in the area of Faro in the Beaches of Tijuana) to say "I do" in the commitment of marriage.

After several months in a cross-border affair, both decided to marry symbolically in the controversial wall "to show that love is stronger," Evelya told the newspaper El Universal.

US authorities opened the fence of the wall on the occasion of Universal Children's Day established by the United Nations on November 20, according to the newspaper El Tiempo. While several families were reunited only for a few minutes, Evelya and Brian decided to join forever through a gesture of solidarity.

The wedding was planned during several months in which they consulted with lawyers and asked for permits in their respective localities to obtain the license.

The director of the Border Angels – a pro-immigrant organization - Enrique Morones, explained that this opening takes place every year in that park, where so-called Puerta de la Esperanza has been located for some years - an opening in the border fence that allows some humanitarian encounters. "Despite all the walls, the families are stronger," Morones declared, "that's what we're fighting for, a dignified policy for our migrants."

After saying, “I do", Evelia and Brian shared a moment together but the next day they continued to see each other through the bars of the wall since she doesn’t have a visa to travel to the United States.

"The relationship is very strong," Brian told the BBC. "We had a year apart, and we never know when we can see each other again."

Faced with the new immigration measures, Evelya and Brian hope that the visa can be ready in about 15 months or less, but they insist that it is worth it.

After all ... "love has no borders".