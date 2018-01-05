What Went Viral On Latinx Media This Week: 12/29 - 1/5

1. Amara La Negra, one of the stars on Love & Hip-Hop Miami, defends her Afro-Dominican identity and confronts a racist producer, sparking much-needed online discussion and debate about colorism and eurocentrism in Latin America and for Latinos in The United States.

We haven’t had an Afro-Latina go mainstream in YEARS since la Cubana, Celia Cruz... I hope Amara La Negra makes it big like Cardi B . She’s so talented and she’d open the doors to show the uneducated and racist that Latinas come in ALL shades #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/NRTtxaCrz3 — ‏ً (@yoncesfentyy) January 2, 2018

2. People were mesmerized by this cook’s crazy chopping skills. The restaurant it all went down in is “El Camino Real Mexican Food” in Fullerton, California.

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

3. Get your tissues ready, ‘cause you won’t be able to hold back the waterworks for this one. This sweet toddler paid homage to his sister on what would have been her first birthday by offering her a rendition of “Remember Me” from Coco. If anyone has ever been cynical of the push to diversify Hollywood or has been doubtful of animation as an important and compelling film genre, show them this.

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May.



He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!



Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

4. Bruno Mars and Cardi B came together, and it was an explosion of funk, ‘90s nostalgia, and Latino excellence. I’m betting this infectious tune will be at the top of the charts for a while.

And if you don’t think it could get any better, the bop thickens:

5. The latest installment of FX’s American Crime Story gets its official trailer released, and it is packed with Latino and Hispanic talent. Edgar Ramírez will play the fashion designer and murder victim, Gianni Versace. The lead detective on his case (who was a Latino, Detective George Navarro), will be brought to television by José Zúñiga. Ricky Martin pauses from livin’ la vida loca of a pop star and gets serious for a role as Gianni Versace’s lover. And, the most astonishing transformation yet is Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace.

