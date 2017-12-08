"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" named best game of 2017

Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" won the game of the year award at The Game Awards gala, held in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The video game, the 19th installment in The Legend of Zelda series, beat out other contenders including "Horizon Zero Dawn", "Persona 5", "Battlegrounds" and "Super Mario Odyssey."

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" also won awards for best direction (handed by Guillermo del Toro) and best action adventure game.

Giant Sparrow's "What Remains of Edith Finch" won best narrative in The Game Awards, while "Injustice 2" took home the award for best fighting game and "Forza Motorsport 7" won best VR/AR game.

The best family game went to "Super Mario Odyssey", the best mobile game to "Monument Valley 2" and the best multiplayer game to Epic Games' "Fortnite".

This was the fourth edition of The Game Awards, which takes over from its predecessor, the Spike Video Game Awards (2003-2013), which also recognized the best computer and video games of the year.