Twitter Praise and Backlash for Oscar

There are many people who took to Twitter to express their joy of hearing that freedom fighter Oscar Lopez-Rivera sentence has been commuted and will be free In May.
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Journalist Geraldo Rivera expressed his feelings about the news:
Sobbing with gratitude here in London.
OSCAR LOPEZ RIVERA IS COMING HOME.
THANK YOU, @POTUS.
🇵🇷 https://t.co/IEdaEvsVcG
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017
All respect & love to #FALN victims, I support #OscarLopezRivera pardon. He has served half his life having never been convicted of violence
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 18, 2017
Actor Mark Ruffalo, Senator Bernie Sanders, and musical artist Ricky Martin weighed in on the Presidents pardon.
All right @POTUS ...Oscar Lopez Rivera to Be Freed After 36 Years in US Prison https://t.co/LqWqylX42I
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 18, 2017
I appreciate @POTUS listening to Puerto Ricans and people worldwide who believe Oscar Lopez Rivera deserves a chance to enjoy his freedom.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 17, 2017
¡Hoy mi islita es la más feliz! Se hace justicia. Gracias @BarackObama por liberar a nuestro Oscar López
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) January 17, 2017
But not all of the tweets were positive ones. There are people who believe that President Obama made a big mistake to pardon the Puerto Rican freedom fighter:
@BarackObama Commuting the sentences of #OscarLopezRivera and #bradlymanning is a #despicable act of a #callous man. https://t.co/wBldBKsQZ9
— Bruce Williams (@bdw_indiana) January 18, 2017
@POTUS supports domestic terrorism -
#OscarLopezRivera was a part of this org ⬇ pic.twitter.com/0fEidFseJM
— The Infidel ☠ [Jim] (@Infidelzfun) January 18, 2017
Back in Philadelphia, Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez expressed her feelings on the President's actions:
After 30 years of marching for his freedom, I am proud to welcome Oscar López Rivera home! Thank you @POTUS! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/UsJC6RBPEK
— MariaQuinonesSanchez (@MariaQSanchez) January 17, 2017