Twitter Praise and Backlash for Oscar

There are many people who took to Twitter to express their joy of hearing that freedom fighter Oscar Lopez-Rivera sentence has been commuted and will be free In May.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Journalist Geraldo Rivera expressed his feelings about the news:

Sobbing with gratitude here in London.

OSCAR LOPEZ RIVERA IS COMING HOME.

THANK YOU, @POTUS.

🇵🇷 https://t.co/IEdaEvsVcG — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017

All respect & love to #FALN victims, I support #OscarLopezRivera pardon. He has served half his life having never been convicted of violence — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 18, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo, Senator Bernie Sanders, and musical artist Ricky Martin weighed in on the Presidents pardon.

All right @POTUS ...Oscar Lopez Rivera to Be Freed After 36 Years in US Prison https://t.co/LqWqylX42I — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 18, 2017

I appreciate @POTUS listening to Puerto Ricans and people worldwide who believe Oscar Lopez Rivera deserves a chance to enjoy his freedom. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 17, 2017

¡Hoy mi islita es la más feliz! Se hace justicia. Gracias @BarackObama por liberar a nuestro Oscar López — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) January 17, 2017

But not all of the tweets were positive ones. There are people who believe that President Obama made a big mistake to pardon the Puerto Rican freedom fighter:

@POTUS supports domestic terrorism -

#OscarLopezRivera was a part of this org ⬇ pic.twitter.com/0fEidFseJM — The Infidel ☠ [Jim] (@Infidelzfun) January 18, 2017

Back in Philadelphia, Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez expressed her feelings on the President's actions: