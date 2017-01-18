Twitter Praise and Backlash for Oscar

There are many people who took to Twitter to express their joy of hearing that freedom fighter Oscar Lopez-Rivera sentence has been commuted and will be free In May.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Journalist Geraldo Rivera expressed his feelings about the news:

Actor Mark Ruffalo, Senator Bernie Sanders, and musical artist Ricky Martin weighed in on the Presidents pardon.

But not all of the tweets were positive ones. There are people who believe that President Obama made a big mistake to pardon the Puerto Rican freedom fighter:

Back in Philadelphia, Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez expressed her feelings on the President's actions:

People celebrate in the streets of San Juan after President Barack Obama today commuted the sentence of Puerto Rican activist Oscar López Rivera, who had been in prison for 35 years for conspiracy to overthrow the US government, a long conviction that made him a hero for many in Puerto Rico and Latin America.