Advertisement

Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

Zapato 3, Andrés Calamaro, Vicente García, Bomba Estéreo, Sofía Macchi

Zapato 3, Andrés Calamaro, Vicente García, Bomba Estéreo, Sofía Macchi

Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

These are the AL DÍA’s musical recommendations for this week.

Zapato 3, Andrés Calamaro, Vicente García, Bomba Estéreo, Sofía Macchi

By Yamily Habib
March 09, 2018
Zapato 3 - Xanax

During its second artistic round, this iconic Venezuelan band aims to immortalize a sound that influenced a large part of a generation in the country, after having taken a couple of creative breaks. Its members have retaken unpublished songs and remixes to gradually return and conquer a renewed audience, with "Xanax" being the last single that the members have given to their fans, as a reminder of what is to come.

Zapato 3 - Xanax [Single] (2018) || Full Album ||

Andrés Calamaro y Lila Downs - En el último trago

On the 9th of February, the launching of the collaborative album "Un Mundo Raro" was made in homage to José Alfredo Jiménez, the iconic voice of ranchera music. After the release of "Te solté la rienda" in the voice of Julieta Venegas, Calamaro and Downs join to interpret "En el ultimo trago", 1975 song that returns to the stage thanks to this fantastic duet.

Vicente García - El Yeyo

We had presented Vicente García before, as one of the most current exponents of Dominican and Caribbean music in general. "El Yeyo" is another of the songs from his album A la mar, from 2016.

Vicente García - El Yeyo (Cover Audio)

Bomba Estéreo - Siembra

This Colombian band has repositioned the genre of cumbia thanks to its electronic and eclectic mergers, as well as its fantastic live performances. "Siembra" is part of one of its best and most recent productions, "Ayo" of 2017.

Bomba Estéreo - Siembra (Audio)

Sofia Macchi - Café para Dos

This Argentine singer – who later on moved to Mexico - is one of the most current voices of Latin American alternative pop, a scene she has conquered through her voice, and her unique lyrics and her musicality that makes everyone dance. "Café para Dos" is her latest single released in 2017 and which anticipates a wider production that is on the way.

Sofia Macchi - Café para dos (Video Oficial)

TAGS
Música Latinoamericana
#Top5
Andrés Calamaro
José Alfredo Jiménez
by Yamily Habib
 03/09/2018 - 14:28
in
Banner Image: 
This week's top 5
Banner Headline: 
This week's top 5
Banner Image caption: 
This week's top 5

What do you think about this story?

More in Culture

Thinkstock Image. 
Promoting women entrepreneurs in Philadelphia
Original sketches for the anniversary doodle of Gabriel García Márquez.
Macondo has its Doodle
People celebrate Guillermo del Toro's triumph at the Oscars, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda
Residents of Mexican filmmaker's home town celebrate Oscar win
Visitors have a meeting with a exhibitor showcasing health supplements at the Brazilian pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Latin American superfoods make their way into Japanese market