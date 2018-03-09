Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

Zapato 3 - Xanax

During its second artistic round, this iconic Venezuelan band aims to immortalize a sound that influenced a large part of a generation in the country, after having taken a couple of creative breaks. Its members have retaken unpublished songs and remixes to gradually return and conquer a renewed audience, with "Xanax" being the last single that the members have given to their fans, as a reminder of what is to come.

On the 9th of February, the launching of the collaborative album "Un Mundo Raro" was made in homage to José Alfredo Jiménez, the iconic voice of ranchera music. After the release of "Te solté la rienda" in the voice of Julieta Venegas, Calamaro and Downs join to interpret "En el ultimo trago", 1975 song that returns to the stage thanks to this fantastic duet.

Vicente García - El Yeyo

We had presented Vicente García before, as one of the most current exponents of Dominican and Caribbean music in general. "El Yeyo" is another of the songs from his album A la mar, from 2016.

Bomba Estéreo - Siembra

This Colombian band has repositioned the genre of cumbia thanks to its electronic and eclectic mergers, as well as its fantastic live performances. "Siembra" is part of one of its best and most recent productions, "Ayo" of 2017.

Sofia Macchi - Café para Dos

This Argentine singer – who later on moved to Mexico - is one of the most current voices of Latin American alternative pop, a scene she has conquered through her voice, and her unique lyrics and her musicality that makes everyone dance. "Café para Dos" is her latest single released in 2017 and which anticipates a wider production that is on the way.