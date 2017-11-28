Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Nomeolvides - Saraca

The Venezuelan musical movement is very heterogeneous, and that has been its imprint in the history of Latin American music. Nomeolvides is one of the exponents of this phenomenon, starting "from the post-rock of the beginning of the century," as they explain in their web portal. The experimentation, the fusion of instruments and sounds - in addition to an audiovisual staging - qualify this group as one of the best musical discoveries of recent years.

Andy Timmons (feat. Sydnei Carvalho) - Samba de Verão

Yes, we know that Timmons is not exactly an exponent of Latin music, but together with the Brazilian producer and guitarist, Sydnei Carvalho, he has recovered much of Bossa's repertoire in a new production hand-in-hand with the composer Roberto Menescal. Samba de Veraõ is just a sample of this fantastic album fresh out of the oven.

Xoel López has been the hidden figure behind Spanish groups of great success such as Deluxe. After experimenting with compositions in English, Castilian and Galician, López has published his latest production "Sueños y Pan" this year, where the influence of "Britpop" is still felt, although this time in compositions made in Argentina.

Christina Rosenvinge - Romance de la Plata

Few female voices in Spanish music are as powerful as that of Christina Rosenvinge (Madrid, 1964). An exponent of indie/pop, Rosenvinge was a prolific collaborator of several groups during the 80s and 90s. "Romance de la Plata" is her last album and her consecration as an icon of Spanish music.

Mónica Giraldo - Tú

With deep roots in the Colombian territory, Mónica Giraldo has that sweetness in her voice that reminds us of Mercedes Sosa, but with the Caribbean rhythms that denote the colors of her music. Trained professionally between the University of Los Andes in Bogotá and the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Giraldo delights us with songs like "Tú" in her latest production "Bajo el Mismo Cielo".