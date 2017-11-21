Advertisement

Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

New releases, discoveries and novelties of Latin American music.


By Yamily Habib
November 21, 2017
La Franela - Aire

We recommend once again this classic of Argentine music, but this time with one of the songs from their latest album "Aire", a collection of metaphors and similes that try to describe the ethereal and profuse concept of one of the natural elements whose space is filled by music.

La Franela - Aire (AUDIO)

Francisco Salas - Nada Más

Originally from Viña del Mar (Chile), Francisco Salas began his career as an instrumentalist and collaborated with artists such as Carla Morrison and Mariel Mariel, and his solo career brought the color of the sea and tropical sounds to the southern cold. "Nada Más" is part of his latest album Noctilucas (2017) and is the best example of the simple music as the best choice to communicate.

Locos por Juana - Pa’l Caribe

Locos por Juana is another of the exponents of the Latin-American fusion. Originally from Florida, reggae and Caribbean rhythms are part of the compositions of this quartet that reminds us of the best Latin bands of the 90s. Nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards, Locos Por Juana has positioned themselves as one of the most important bands in the current Latin scene.

Locos por Juana & Akae Beka (Midnite) - Pal' Caribe

Daniela Spalla - Amor Difícil

Being one of the current female voices of the south, Daniela Spalla (Córdoba, Argentina) is a singer, composer, and instrumentalist who has been producing since 2005 and has collaborated with artists such as Ximena Sariñana. Her music - with clear influences of jazz - reminds us of the melancholy of composers like Jeanette but with the contemporary voice that puts her side by side with the best current artists.

Daniela Spalla - Amor Difícil (Video Oficial)

Señor Loop - Lo Que Hay

Central America is known for its indigenous and folkloric bands, but Señor Loop's sweet guitars make them a unique group. Formed in the year 2000, this band has collaborated with other artists from the region and has three studio albums. "Lo que Hay" is part of their last album of 2013 Vikorg.

Lo que hay - Señor Loop

