Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

Haydée Milanés (feat. Omara Portuondo) - Yolanda

Known as "the true heiress of the Cuban Trova", Haydée Milanés, a 36-year-old Cuban, is one of the most important voices in the reinterpretation of the Latin American songbook. Despite refusing to use her father's surname, Milanés now assumes her role as heiress of the music that touched so many hearts in Latin America. "Yolanda" is the best way to rediscover this work.

Dúo Villa-Lobos - I. Contempotango

As if there weren’t enough bridges between Venezuela and Colombia, this couple and duo of academic music have put Latin America on the top of the classical music industry. Venezuelan cellist Cecilia Palma and Colombian guitarist Edwin Guevara formed the Dúo Villa-Lobos in 2003 while they were at the Conservatorio de Música del Liceo in Barcelona, and this year they premiered an album playing pieces by composers such as Bogdanovic, Zenamon, and Assad.

Mexican Institute of Sound - Dame Un Besito

Folk music gives for much, we have proven that. And this is a perfect example: the Mexican Institute of Sound (formerly known as IMS) is a project of the musician Camilo Lara, where he fuses Mexican folk with electronic beats and hip-hop. Adapting easily to the needs of audiovisual production, his songs have been part of soundtracks such as FIFA; Lie to Me, Californication and, this year, in the animated film Coco.

Adan Jodorowsky (feat. Natalia Lafourcade) - Vivir con Valor

Artist, actor, singer, producer and enfant terrible, Adan Jodorowsky honors the career of his father (the filmmaker and Chilean spiritual guru, Alejandro Jodorowsky) and the influence it had on him. After reinventing himself several times and experimenting in the production of younger artists, Jodorowsky delights us with the first installments of his latest album, this time in collaboration with the voice of Mexico, Natalia Lafourcade.

Nana Mendoza - Regresar

With deep roots in jazz (having collaborated with the "Big Band Jazz" and "Manzana de Jazz"), this Mexican gives a new touch to Latin American pop. After extensive collaborations with artists such as Leonel García, Sin Bandera, Moenia, Chacho Gaytán and Ricardo Montaner, "Regresar" is a sample of her latest album.