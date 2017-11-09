Advertisement

Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

The avant-garde of Latin American music that you won’t find on popular lists


By Yamily Habib
November 09, 2017

     1.    Manuel García - La Casa del Sol (tercer Sikuri) Feat. Sebastián Vergara

Born in Arica (Chile), Manuel García trained as a professional musician in Santiago and began his professional career in search of the fusion of the Trova, the cradle music and rock. La Casa del Sol is part of his latest installment "Los Habitantes (Bestiario)", a conceptual album advised with contemporary composition and 14 chamber musicians.

Manuel Garcia & Ensamble MusicActual - La Casa del Sol

     2.    Ángel Parra - Sentimiento Gaucho

The legacy of Violeta Parra has been immortalized through her children and grandchildren. Ángel Parra, one of her sons, was one of the most important exponents of the New Chilean Song. Before passing away in 2017, Parra left one of the best albums in southern musical history: "Mon premier tango à Paris". Sentimiento Gaucho takes tango to new levels of discourse and is a pearl of Latin American music.

      3.  El Soldado - Ángel de Los Perdedores

For the connoisseurs of the history of music, the intro of this song will seem to be taken from Hurt by Johnny Cash (2002), but Rodolfo Luis González had composed Angel de Los Perdedores five years before with very similar arpeggios. Now known as "El Soldado", this "rock troubadour" from the south is one of the pillars of Latin American rock.

Ángel De Los Perdedores - El Soldado (con el Indio Solari)

      4.    Todo Aparenta Normal - Jinete

Speaking of Argentine rock, it is imperative to mention this band with 8 years of experience that sets the tone in the Latin American rock scene, with clear influences of alternative rock in English. Jinete is part of his latest production “En el Desaprender”.

Todo Aparenta Normal - Jinete

      5.    Las Cafeteras - El Chuchumbé

From the heart of the West Coast, Las Cafeteras transforms Son Jarocho, Afro-Mexican music, and zapateado into a pill of Latin culture for the American public. The Chuchumbé is part of their 2012 album "It's Time", which shows poetry and folk music in a contemporary context.

Las Cafeteras - El Chuchumbé (Live on KEXP)

