Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Nano Stern - Santiago

Stern is the best exponent of "the third generation of Chilean singer-songwriters" since the 1990s. "Santiago" is his homage to his hometown, and the latest installment of his new production, which exhibits the influence of jazz and rhythms of the southern cone.

2. Pedro Aznar - Una de Amor

The genius of Aznar is a fact in Latin American music. A multi-instrumentalist and composer for more than forty years, this Argentine has shared the stage with figures such as Charly Garcia and Pat Metheny. "Una de amor" is part of his 2017 production, "Resonancia".

3. Fito y Fitipaldis - Entre dos Mares

This Basque group has been a Rock icon since 1998, breaking records with up to more than 1.6 million albums sold. After two years of hard work, they have released their latest single "Entre dos mares", which immortalizes the sound that has made us all fall in love with this fantastic band.

Fito&Fitipaldis - Entre dos mares (Videoclip Oficial) Video of Fito&amp;Fitipaldis - Entre dos mares (Videoclip Oficial)

4. Vetusta Morla - Te lo Digo a Ti

We go back to Spain, but this time by the hand of the iconic indie band Vetusta Morla, who has been on stage since 1998. "Te lo digo a ti" is their new single, after three years since the last one, and for the lovers of Kasabian, this promises to be its Spanish counterpart.

Vetusta Morla - Te lo Digo a Ti Video of Vetusta Morla - Te lo Digo a Ti

5. Mancha de Rolando - Chino

Sweet arpeggios and crude lyrics recited behind a piano, this is the sound of "Chino" (2006) from Mancha de Rolando, an Argentine rock band that since 1991 has been in the Latin stages and in the political musical movement (in support of kirschnerism) since the first decade of 2000.