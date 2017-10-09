Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Natalia Doco - Remolino

If the voice of Natalia Doco sounds familiar, it is because she is another female interpreter who has followed the pattern of her Mexican counterpart, Natalia Lafourcade. And Mexico was the country in which this Argentine singer flourished as an interpreter, under the protection of producer Ricardo Flores, and sharing stage with artists such as Plastilina Mosh and Control Machete. "Remolino" is a sample of her last production El Buen Gualicho (2017) that proves the professional development of this powerful artist, straight out of Operación Triunfo.

2. Evelyn Cornejo - Más van pasando los años

The first two seconds of "Más van pasando los años" makes even the stiffest move his hips. Evelyn Cornejo (Caliboro, Chile), is one of the most important exponents of the current Chilean folklore. With clear influences from southern folk music (from Violeta Parra to Los Prisioneros), Cornejo has positioned herself as one of the most promising emerging voices of 2017. "Más van pasando los años" is part of her latest production La Chusma Inconsciente.

En La Makinita: Evelyn Cornejo y la Chusma Inconsciente - Más Van Pasando Los Años Video of En La Makinita: Evelyn Cornejo y la Chusma Inconsciente - Más Van Pasando Los Años

3. Ibeyi (feat. Mala Rodríguez) - Me voy

Anyone who says that Caribbean music stays at sea, has not met Ibeyi. Electronic music band, originally formed in Paris (France), with roots well anchored in the tropical heart of Cuba. "Me voy", is their latest single and perfectly fuses the electronic beats of the electro capital, with the Latin flavor and the lyrics of the voice of La Mala's gipsy rap.

Ibeyi - Me Voy feat. Mala Rodriguez Video of Ibeyi - Me Voy feat. Mala Rodriguez

4. Las Taradas - Canción del Jangadero

There are so many of us girls that dreamed of having a fully feminine band. The Taradas fulfilled this dream and like no one else could. This "ladies' orchestra" that recalls songs from the 40s and 50s, is one of those random discoveries that new platforms allow. For those of us who live so far from the Southern Cone, Las Taradas is a great way to get into the musical history of the continent.

Las Taradas - Canción del Jangadero Video of Las Taradas - Canción del Jangadero

5. Alan Rosales - Ella

No, not everything is rock on this list. To diversify it, we've chosen the exponent of the tribal movement, Alan Rosales, originally from Iztapalapa (Mexico). DJ and producer of electronic music of new tendencies, Rosales distances himself from "danceable" music like the reggetón, adding the romantic lyrics to another type of mix.