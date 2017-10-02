Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Liliana Herrero - Oración del Remanso

Sometimes we forget - between the reggeton and the music market - that Latin America has a folklore that lives and continues to sound in every corner of the continent. What better way to remember this than with the voice of Liliana Herrero? Her music, deeply rooted in the southern tradition, has adapted to the new genres with arrangements of the hand of producers like the very Fito Paez. "Oración del Remanso" is the best way to get into this musical treasure, as valid as the milonga and the melancholy of tango.

Liliana Herrero - Oración del remanso Video of Liliana Herrero - Oración del remanso

2. Pez - La Balada del Niño Mudo, el Perro Blanco y la Señorita Bettie

Yes, we go back to the south. But this time it is to rescue one of the less-known bands of the "Rock Nacional" phenomenon. We are talking about Pez (P3Z, P5Z), a Buenos Aires group that since 1993 has been present in the underground scene of Argentine music, having only been on the international market since 2004. Their last production, Pelea al Horror, is a good way to start the tour through a discography that has much to offer.

La balada del niño mudo, el perro blanco y la señorita Bettie Video of La balada del niño mudo, el perro blanco y la señorita Bettie

3. Man de Barro - Tu para Mí

Listening to Man de Barro immediately makes us think of Illya Kuryaki (and The Valderramas), but to everyone's surprise this band has nothing to do with the Mecca of Rock. On the contrary, they are the spearhead of experimental music and Ecuadorian groove. Originating in Guayaquil, this trio - which has confessed to be "inspired by the purity of the human being" - is a promise in the Latin music scene that you must keep an eye on.

Man de Barro - Tú para Mí (En Vivo Record Store Day 2017) Video of Man de Barro - Tú para Mí (En Vivo Record Store Day 2017)

4. Jorge Drexler (feat. Natalia Lafourcade) - Salvavidas de hielo

We said this before: Drexler's new production promises to break schemes. The Uruguayan singer-songwriter, renowned for his frequent experimentation with genres and trends, has been giving away his album Salvavidas de hielo in very small doses through his social networks. This time, in the company of Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade, he has made public the song that gives the name to the album and that, with only one guitar, forges a bridge between Mexico and Uruguay, demonstrating the rich musical structure that supports the Latin American identity.

Jorge Drexler - Salvavidas de hielo feat. Natalia Lafourcade (Audio Oficial) Video of Jorge Drexler - Salvavidas de hielo feat. Natalia Lafourcade (Audio Oficial)

5. Desorden Público - Ska Mundo Ska

When we talk about mythical bands and legends we have to mention the icon of Latin American ska, Desorden Público. This Venezuelan band, with more than 30 years of experience, has been present on the world stage as pioneers of ska in Spanish. Their constant social criticism (you just have to remember their famous Políticos Paralíticos) has been their trademark that is very present in their latest production "Bailando sobre las ruinas", where the critical situation of their native country is present once again in their lyrics.