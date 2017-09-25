Top 5 artists you should be listening to this week

1. Paulinho Moska - Pensando Em Você

Moska is one of the most versatile Brazilian artists of the last two decades. Having been part of the group Enemies do Rei, he began his solo career during the 90s, and became known for his theme O Último Día that opened the miniseries O Fim do Mundo. "Pensando Em Você" is one of his sweetest songs and is part of his 2003 album Tudo Novo de Novo.

Pensando em você - Paulinho Moska Video of Pensando em você - Paulinho Moska

2. Skank - Resposta

All countries have their national Oasis. In the case of Brazil, the band that has best adapted the musical genre has been Skank - although they have also been great exponents of reggae - and not only for the great resemblance of Samuel Rosa to the Gallagher brothers, but for their musical quality and live performance. We have chosen Resposta as a sample of this band’s enormous work with more than 25 years of experience, and which remains as valid as day one.

Skank - Resposta Video of Skank - Resposta

3. Arawato - Canibal

Three pieces of three artistic groups in the Venezuelan musical avant-garde have decided to move and form a much more mature project, consistent with their individual growth and the need for new languages in the Latin American music scene. Rodrigo Solo (ViniloVersus), Luis Jiménez (Los Mesoneros) and Carlos Imperatori (Tumbador, Dioslepague), have merged in Arawato, a band that comforts all the melancholics of an era in the history of Venezuelan rock (Dioslepague, Submarino, SurCarabela). "Caníbal" is their third single - the second during 2017 - and promises a production collector-worthy.

Arawato - Canibal (Lyric Video) Video of Arawato - Canibal (Lyric Video)

4. La Portuaria - A través de tus ojos

You can recognize La Portuaria in a matter of seconds just by listening the voice of Diego Frenkel, a voice you can love and hate at the same time, but which became an icon of Argentine rock during the 1990s. With two periods of fruitful musical production (1989 - 1996 and 2000 - 2010), we have chosen A Través de tus ojos as an introduction to this little gem of southern rock.

La Portuaria - A traves de tus ojos (video oficial) HD Video of La Portuaria - A traves de tus ojos (video oficial) HD

5. Burning - Qué hace una chica como tú…

This time we will go back in time. But sometimes the best treasures in music are found decades ago. This is the case of the unpublished song of the Madrid band Burning, which in 1978 came out as a single by the Ocre-Belter label and has been transformed into a cult song. For fans of Lou Reed, Rolling and The New York Dolls, Burning is an absolute must.