Top 5 Artists You Should Be Listening To This Week

1. Catupecu Machu – Seguir Viviendo Sin Tu Amor

For those who do not remember Catupecu Machu, it was another of the Argentine jewels of the 90s, whose fusion of rock, pop and experimentation classified them as one of the most innovative bands of the National Rock phenomenon. "Seguir viviendo sin tu amor” is one of the themes of Laberintos, entre aristas y dialectos (2007), within the acoustic format, which demonstrates once again the quality and strength of this group, especially when playing a song as powerful as this one, original of Luis Alberto Spinetta.

seguir viviendo sin tu amor Video of seguir viviendo sin tu amor

2. Sílvia Pérez Cruz - Vals Vienés

This Catalan singer, licensed in song-jazz by ESMUC (Barcelona), has recontextualized contemporary flamenco and fusion of the most solid genres in popular music. "Vals Vienés" is part of her album of versions Granada, with the guitarist and composer Raül Fernández Miró, and is one of the best adaptations of the poem by García Lorca.

Sílvia Pérez Cruz y Raúl Fernández / Pequeño Vals Vienés Video of Sílvia Pérez Cruz y Raúl Fernández / Pequeño Vals Vienés

3. Pantoja – Miénteme

The importance and depth of the bolero in Latin America is quite obvious, but we do not realize its plurality until we listen to records like Trébol of (Mauricio) Pantoja, musician, producer and Colombian singer-songwriter. "This is not a tribute to the bolero, exactly, but the way the genre has been assumed in Latin America," says the musician. “Miénteme” is one of the most famous boleros, written by Armando "Chamaco" Domínguez Borrás, and Pantoja makes it much closer to our time.

Pantoja - Miénteme (Video Oficial) Video of Pantoja - Miénteme (Video Oficial)

4. Fernando Milagros – Nube Blanca

Milagros is a Chilean pop-rock singer-songwriter and is part of the independent musical scene of Santiago. "Nube Blanca" is part of his most recent production Milagros (2017), which makes us travel with the folkloric pulse and lyrical innovation that shape the personal mark of this author from the incredible contemporary Chilean musical movement.

Fernando Milagros - Nube Blanca (Tocatas Mil, GAM - 09.01.2014) Video of Fernando Milagros - Nube Blanca (Tocatas Mil, GAM - 09.01.2014)

5. El Plan de la Mariposa – El Riesgo

El Plan de la Mariposa is one of those Latin American bands that have taken the initiative to recover the psychedelic influences in rock music, adapting it to the popular culture of the continent. With a track record since 2008, "El Riesgo" is part of their latest production Devorando Intensidad, with which they have decided to conquer Europe.