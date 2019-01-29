A new, free theater program for adults in North Philadelphia to share stories and collaborate

In March, the Power Street Theatre Company (PSTC) will launch two free theater classes for adults in North Philadelphia as part of a program designed for community members to learn about theater and share their stories.

The program, called “Land and Body” (Tierra y Cuerpo) includes both an experimental theater and playwriting class taught in English and Spanish. They are designed for beginners and offer participants the chance to collaborate and incorporate theater into the culture of their neighborhoods. PTSC founding artists, Erlina Ortiz and Gabriela Sanchez, alongside resident artist, Diana Rodriguez will teach the classes.

“The artists of PSTC believe that the practice of theater not only returns a sense of play to people, but offers many tools essential for everyday life such as teamwork, confidence, and empathy,” wrote PSTC in a press release.

Both classes will be held at the West Kensington Ministry located at 2140 N Hancock St within the Norris Square neighborhood. Ortiz’s playwriting class will be every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30, beginning Mar. 5, while Sanchez’s experimental theater will be every Thursday, starting Mar. 7. Each will run for seven weeks until the last full week of April.

“Each session will be an opportunity to share the word Latinx artists/writers with communities who may not be familiar with them, while also giving space to preserve and amplify the vibrant voices of North Philadelphia,” wrote PSTC.

The classes are limited to 15 students each, so those interested should register before the deadline on Feb. 15. To register, email PSTC at [email protected], or visit their website for more information.