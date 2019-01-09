“Hamilton” is heading to Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage in Puerto Rico as the star of “Hamilton,” an award-winning Broadway musical that made its debut in 2015. On Broadway, “Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, 16 Tony Nominations, 11 Tony Awards, the 2016 Grammy for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and the 2016 Drama league Award for “Outstanding Production of Musical.”

Born and raised in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, Miranda first decided that he wanted to take the production to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. The proceeds will benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which was created by Miranda to support the arts in Puerto Rico.

A recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and the 2016 Drama League Award for “Distinguished Performance,” Miranda will once again take the stage to play Alexander Hamilton for the first time since July 2016 in the 23 performances set to take place from Jan. 11 to Jan. 27 at the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center located in Santurce.

The shows were originally scheduled to take place at the University of Puerto Rico, the alma mater of some of Miranda’s family members which received $1 million of assistance from “Hamilton” to help renovate and restore the university’s theater after the storm, but the location was changed due to safety concerns.

During an episode of the “Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Miranda said, “Our goal is to raise as much as we can for the arts, artists and arts organizations still recovering from Hurricane Maria. That's the plan."

Fallon will join Miranda in Puerto Rico for a special edition of the show on Jan. 15, which will aim to promote recovery efforts and explore the culture of the island. The special will also include special performances by the cast of “Hamilton.”

“It’s gonna be a celebration, of the life, the light, and the spirit of Puerto Rico,” said Fallon in the special episode announcement.