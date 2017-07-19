"The Tamales lady" rocked the kitchen at Independence Live

by Edwin Lopez
 07/19/2017 - 11:57
in
Jen Zavala during her magistral session on how to make good Mexican tamales.

Jen Zavala during her magistral session on how to make good Mexican tamales. Photo: Samantha Laub / AL DÍA News

"The Tamales lady" rocked the kitchen at Independence Live

About 50 people gathered together at Independence Live to witness -and taste, of course!- the art of making the most delicious Mexican tamales in Philly, featured by Hispanic chef Jen Zavala. 


By Edwin López Moya
July 19, 2017
A healthy tradition

Last Tuesday, July 11, Hispanic chef Jen Zavala demonstrated that Mexican food is more than tacos and enchiladas. With a masterful sample of how to make tamales - one of the ancient foods on the other side of the border - Zavala conquered the heart of the audience.

Here is a photographic memoir of the event Meet the Chefs Transforming Philadelphia’s Cuisine, co-sponsored by the Independence Blue Cross, which once again highlighted healthy and nutritious recipes from Latino chefs in Philadelphia.


Chef Jen Zavala, transformando la cocina de Filadelfia


ALSO LISTED IN
Cuisine

More in Culture

Mexican candies, as seen in this photo of July 12, 2017, are not only a regional and national gastronomic tradition, since their mestizo heritage from the days of the Spanish Conquest also makes them a part of history. EFE/Mario Guzman
Mexico, Sweet Mexico
Anti-Defamation League
United in the fight against racism
El Cuarteto de Nos, Cerati y Melero, McEnroe, Perotà Chingó, Xoel López
Top 5 Artists You Should Be Listening To This Week
Stock Photo: Janet Murguía, president of the National Council of La Raza (NCLR), one of the leading Hispanic advocacy organizations in the US, during a conference in Los Angeles. EFE/Iván Mejía
NCLR changes its name but its mission is firmer than ever