"The Tamales lady" rocked the kitchen at Independence Live

A healthy tradition

Last Tuesday, July 11, Hispanic chef Jen Zavala demonstrated that Mexican food is more than tacos and enchiladas. With a masterful sample of how to make tamales - one of the ancient foods on the other side of the border - Zavala conquered the heart of the audience.

Here is a photographic memoir of the event Meet the Chefs Transforming Philadelphia’s Cuisine, co-sponsored by the Independence Blue Cross, which once again highlighted healthy and nutritious recipes from Latino chefs in Philadelphia.



