"The Tamales lady" rocked the kitchen at Independence Live
07/19/2017 - 11:57
About 50 people gathered together at Independence Live to witness -and taste, of course!- the art of making the most delicious Mexican tamales in Philly, featured by Hispanic chef Jen Zavala.
July 19, 2017
A healthy tradition
Last Tuesday, July 11, Hispanic chef Jen Zavala demonstrated that Mexican food is more than tacos and enchiladas. With a masterful sample of how to make tamales - one of the ancient foods on the other side of the border - Zavala conquered the heart of the audience.
Here is a photographic memoir of the event Meet the Chefs Transforming Philadelphia’s Cuisine, co-sponsored by the Independence Blue Cross, which once again highlighted healthy and nutritious recipes from Latino chefs in Philadelphia.
Chef Jen Zavala, transformando la cocina de Filadelfia
