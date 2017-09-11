Advertisement

Spain Rafael Nadal captures third US Open title with dominant performance

by Andrea Rodes
 09/11/2017 - 04:41
in
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win the US Open Tennis Championships men's final round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win the US Open Tennis Championships men's final round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Spain Rafael Nadal captures third US Open title with dominant performance

Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Sunday to capture the men’s U.S. Open singles title. After a couple of years with injury problems, the return of the 31 year old Spaniard has been impressive. 


By EFE
September 11, 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal captured his third US Open title with a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory Sunday afternoon over big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

The world No. 1 took charge of the match from the outset, controlling his own service games and using his returning and baseline-hitting prowess to heap pressure on Anderson's service games.

The statistics told the story of the match, which saw Nadal snag a service break midway through the first set and never look back.

The now 16-time Grand Slam champion did not face a single break point in the contest, an impressive achievement even against a 2.03-meter (6-foot-8) player who is known more for his power than his mobility.

Nadal was virtually flawless in every area, hitting 30 winners to just 11 unforced errors, going 16-of-16 on his net approaches and losing just seven points on his first serve over the course of the two-hour, 27-minute match.

Nadal cruised through his first four rounds at this hard-court Grand Slam tournament but then put on one of the most impressive performances of his career over his final three matches, routing Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, storming back from a set down to defeat Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 and then clinching his third US Open title (2010, 2013 and 2017) with his comfortable victory on Sunday.

"For me, personally it's unbelievable. After a couple of years with some injury problems, it has been very emotional since the beginning of the season. Since the Australian Open, I've been playing a very high level of tennis. Winning here in New York gives me great energy, because the crowd is unbelievable. They make me feel so happy," Nadal said in a post-match interview on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was nearly as dominant at Flushing Meadows as he was in winning his 15th Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this year, when he extended his record title haul at that clay-court major to 10.

Nadal's sublime play this fortnight caps off what has been an impressive comeback for the Spaniard, who seemed to be in decline two years ago and had gone 11 Slams without a winner's trophy prior to this year's Roland Garros.

His performance also is sure to revive discussions about whether he can still mount a challenge to Federer's record of 19 Grand Slam titles.

The 36-year-old Swiss great lost at this year's US Open in the quarterfinals to Del Potro, but he also has had a remarkable 2017 Grand Slam campaign that saw him win the Australian Open in January (defeating Nadal in the final) and capture a record eighth Wimbledon title in July.

TAGS
Rafael Nadal
tennis
US open

What do you think about this story?

More in Sports

Puerto Rican Olympic wrestler Jaime Espinal (L), during a training session in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EFE/Jorge J. Muñiz
Jaime Espinal, the New Wrestling Superstar Comes from Puerto Rico
A woman from Mexico's Tarahumara indigenous community has won a 50km (31 miles) ultramarathon wearing sandals. FOTOGRAPHIX
Mexican Tarahumara woman wins 50km in sandals
Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates scoring the 3-0 during the UEFA Champions League semifinal match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 02 May 2017. EPA/CHEMA MOYA
Real Madrid thrashes Atletico 3-0 on Cristiano hat trick
FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi jubilates the 3-2-victory against Real Madrid during the Liga Primera Division 33rd round match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 April 2017. EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
Lionel Messi's 500th Barcelona Goal Earns El Clasico Win vs. Real Madrid